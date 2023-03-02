इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2023 09:43:51      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Counting of votes in Meghalaya to starts today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

All arrangements have been kept in place for counting votes in Meghalaya today. Counting votes began at 8 AM while postal ballots will be taken up for counting first.

The counting will be held at 13 counting centres across 12 districts and also at One subdivision in the State. Elaborate three-tier security arrangements have been made for the counting at all centres. For security during counting and post-poll exigencies if any, 22 companies of Armed Security Forces have been deployed. Election authorities have informed that 10 tables have been arranged for each round of counting. 369 candidates including 36 women have contested in 59 Assembly constituencies while the Sohiong poll has been adjourned.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو صحافت کا مستقبل دیانت داری اور محنت پر منحصر: ڈاکٹر سیدفاضل حسین پرویز

اردو صحافت کامستقبل کے موضوع آئی او ایس سینٹرفار آرٹس اینڈ ...

بہار: بھوجپور میں دو روزہ موٹے اناجوں کےمہوتسو کا انعقاد

AMN / BHOJPUR بہار،بھوجپور میں 28 فروری سے 1 مارچ 2023 تک دو روزہ موٹ ...

شہروں کے نام بدلنے پر سپریم کورٹ کی سرزنش پر ’یوایم آئی‘ نے خوشی ظاہر کی

نئی دہلی۔ یونائیٹڈ مسلم آف انڈیا (یو ایم آئی) کے جنرل سکریٹ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart