Counting of votes in Meghalaya to starts today

WEB DESK

All arrangements have been kept in place for counting votes in Meghalaya today. Counting votes began at 8 AM while postal ballots will be taken up for counting first.

The counting will be held at 13 counting centres across 12 districts and also at One subdivision in the State. Elaborate three-tier security arrangements have been made for the counting at all centres. For security during counting and post-poll exigencies if any, 22 companies of Armed Security Forces have been deployed. Election authorities have informed that 10 tables have been arranged for each round of counting. 369 candidates including 36 women have contested in 59 Assembly constituencies while the Sohiong poll has been adjourned.