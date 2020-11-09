Counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections & by-polls in 11 states to take place tomorrow

AMN

The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections as well as By-Polls to 58 Assembly seats in eleven states will take place tomorrow. Counting of votes for By-Elections to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will also be taken up simultaneously tomorrow.

Elections to 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in three phases. The First Phase of polling was held on 28th of October covering 71 constituencies while polling for the Second Phase on the 3rd of November covering 94 seats.

The Third and Final Phase of voting took place on 7th of this month for 78 seats. By-Poll for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and four Assembly seats in Manipur were also held simultaneously.

Voting for By-Polls to 54 Assembly seats in 10 states were also held on 3rd of this month. The states were Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Nagaland.

Elaborate arrangements are in place for counting of votes in Bihar. Fifty five counting centres have been set up in 38 districts of the state. In all, 414 counting halls have been prepared. Not more than seven counting tables will be allowed in counting halls to maintain social distancing.

The Election Commission has issued guidelines in view of COVID-19. The counting centres will be disinfected before, during and after the counting. Social distancing and other safety norms will be followed for each activity. Mask is necessary for all counting officials.

Jawans of Central Para-Military Forces have been deployed at each booth to ensure trouble-free counting. Talking to AIR News, Bihar Additional Chief Electoral Officer Balamurugan D. said, counting of votes for all seats will take place in a safe and transparent manner.