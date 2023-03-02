Counting of votes for assembly elections underway in Tripura, Meghalaya & Nagaland

AMN

Counting of votes for Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya is underway amid tight security. As per the trends available, BJP-IPFT alliance is heading towards victory in Tripura, while ruling NDPP-BJP combine is set to retain power in Nagaland. Meghalaya is heading towards a hung Assembly with ruling NPP emerging as the single largest party.

In Tripura, ruling BJP-IPFT combine has won 30 seats with BJP winning 29 seats and leading in 3 more. CPM-Congress alliance has won 11 seats with CPM winning 9 and leading 2 while, Congress bagging 2 seats and leading in 1. TIPRA MOTHA has taken 12 seats and is leading in one. Chief Minister and BJP candidate Dr. Manik Saha has been declared victorious from Town Bardowali constituency with 49.77 percent vote share.

In Nagaland, ruling NDPP-BJP combine has bagged 34 seats with NDPP winning 22 seats and leading in 3. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won in 5 seats and leading in 2. National People’s Party has bagged 4 seats and leading in 1 followed closely by Independents bagging 4 seats. BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi has already won from the Akuluto constituency unopposed.

Incumbent Chief Minister and NDPP candidate Neiphiu Rio has won from Northern Angami-II assembly constituency with a whopping 92.87 percent votes share. In Tuensang Sadar-I constituency, BJP candidate P. Bashangmongba Chang has defeated his nearest rival and NCP candidate Toyang Chang by a margin of 5,644 votes. In Tuensang Sadar-II, Imtichoba of RPI(Athawale) has been declared elected. In Noksen constituency, Y Lima Onen Chang of RPI (Athawale) defeated H Chuba Chang of NDPP by margin of 188 votes. In Shamator Chessore, S Keoshu Yimchunger of NDPP defeated R Tohanba of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by a margin of 2,295 votes.

In Meghalaya, the results have been declared for 43 constituencies so far. Out of which the NPP won 17 seats while UDP bagged 9 seats. The new party Voice of People Party and Congress won 4 each while TMC bagged three seats and HSPDP and Independents won 2 each. PDF won One seat.

In Nartiang constituency, NPP candidate Sniawbhalang Dhar has defeated Emlang Laloo of Congress by a margin of 2,123 votes. Chief Minister and NPP candidate Conrad Sangma has won from South Tura Assembly seat. He bagged 49.42 vote percentage. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tysong of NPP has been declared victorious from Pynursla constituency.

BJP Candidate Samuel M Sangma has lost in Baghmara constituency. Polling for Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of a candidate. Former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress candidate Mukul Sangma is contesting from two constituencies. He is leading in Songsak constituency, while trailing behind in Tikrikilla.

Former Minister and NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh has won East Shillong, while BJP candidate Sanbor Shullai has won South Shillong seat with nearly 66 percent vote share.