Count of Coronavirus positive cases surges to 253 in Rajasthan

The number of Corona positive cases has gone up to 253 in Rajasthan. Highest 47 new cases reported in a single day today in the state. 39 cases have been reported from Jaipur, two cases reported from Tonk and one each reported from Tonk, Jhunjhunu, and Nagaur districts. Three evacuees from Iran also tested positive.

The number of corona infected persons has increased rapidly in the state in last five days. In Jaipur alone, the number of corona-infected people has increased to 92. Corona cases have been reported from 21 out of 33 districts of the state. 36 people have recovered from corona infection after treatment.

The Health Department has also increased the investigation of suspected persons and more than 12 thousand samples have been tested so far. Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma told that 4 crore 75 lakh people have been screened so far.

He said that efforts are being made to screen every person in the state. District collectors have been instructed to compile the data of the homeless, deprived and poor persons, so that they can be included in the policy to be made by the government.