08 Apr 2020 03:52:28
CORONA CRISIS: UN suspends deployments of peacekeepers

Published On: By

AMN

UN Chief Antonio Guterres has suspended the rotation and deployments of the peacekeepers until 30th of June to mitigate the risk of transmission of the novel Coronavirus.

Speaking at his daily press briefing yesterday, UN Chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that their priorities are to ensure the COVID-19-free status of incoming uniformed personnel, and mitigate the risk that UN peacekeepers could be a contagion vector while simultaneously maintaining their operational capabilities.

Mr Dujarric said to prevent and contain the risk of transmission of the deadly virus, rotation and deployments of individual officers and police and military units has been suspended until June 30 and the decision has been transmitted to all Troop and Police Contributing Countries, as well as to all relevant peace operations.

He added that a few exceptions may be considered to continue to deliver on the mandate, but only in extenuating circumstances. India is among the largest troop contributing nations to the UN peacekeeping operations.

