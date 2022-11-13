FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Nov 2022 08:04:30      انڈین آواز

COP27: Hundreds of environmental activists protest for climate action at UN summit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Hundreds of environmental activists today called on industrialised nations to pay for the impact of climate change and speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

This was the largest protest so far at the UN climate summit known as COP27 in Egypt. The protesters marched through the conference’s Blue Zone,’ which is considered a UN territory and ruled by international law.

They chanted, sang, and danced in an area not far from where climate talks and negotiations are taking place.
Many protesters, alongside several vulnerable countries, have called for ‘loss and damage’ payments, or financing to help pay for climate-related harms, to be central to negotiations.

Nbani, a Nigerian environmental activist said Africa is crying and its people are dying. Protesters also called for drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions being pumped into the atmosphere.

Some activists heckled US President Joe Biden’s speech and raised an orange banner that read, “People vs. Fuels” before being removed.

Today’s rallies also focused on human and gender rights, with protesters saying both are linked to climate justice and called for an end to a crackdown on rights and environmental activists, especially in developing nations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

England beat Pakistan; wins T20 World Cup final

AMN Ben Stokes and Sam Curran starred as England edged Pakistan by five wickets to win the Twenty20 Wor ...

Lovlina, Parveen, Saweety and Alfiya strike Gold at Asian Elite Boxing Championships

@Media_SAI Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, Saweety and Alfiya Pathan claimed Gold meda ...

Ridhima cards flawless 6-under 66 to win 14th Leg of Hero WPGT 

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 11 November : Ridhima Dilawari, fired stunning bogey free final round of ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart