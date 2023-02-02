Cooperation ministry signs MoU to enable primary agricultural credit societies

AMN

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday to enable Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and provide services offered by Common Service Centres, CSCs.

The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Cooperation, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NABARD and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah described this agreement as a win-win situation for all. He mentioned that this will not only help fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Sahkar Se Samridhi’ but also strengthen both cooperatives and farmers. He said, this will help in advancing the concept of Common Service Centres to the smallest unit of the country very easily.

Mr Shah noted that the role and contribution of PACS in rural and agricultural development are very important. He added that Primary Agricultural Credit Societies are the soul of cooperatives and making them multipurpose as providers of about 20 services will increase employment opportunities in rural areas. Mr Shah informed that PACS will now be able to undertake different activities including water distribution, storage and Bank Mitra.

Union Minister for Cooperation also informed that a provision has been made in this year’s Union Budget to make two lakh PACS in the next five years and create a multi-purpose PACS in every Panchayat. He said, apart from this, the foundation of the world’s largest grain storage scheme has also been laid in the budget for the cooperative sector.

On the occasion, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present in New Delhi.