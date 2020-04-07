Convicted killer of Sheikh Mujib arrested in Bangladesh

WEB DESK

BSSA special unit of Bangladesh police today arrested one of the convicted fugitive killers of country’s founder President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told the official news agency BSS on Tuesday that the former military captain Abdul Majed was arrested early on Monday morning.

BSS reports that the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested Majed in a predawn raid at Mirpur area of Dhaka based on intelligence report. He has been sent to jail after being produced in a court in Dhaka.

Abdul Majed is among the six absconding army officers who were given death sentence by the court after conducting trial in absentia.

The first President of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed along with most of his family members on 15 August 1975 by some army personnel at his residence in Dhaka.

After a delayed trial which started in 1997, 22 years after the assassination of Sheikh Mujib, 12 former army personnel were awarded death sentence in 2009 out of which five were hanged in 2010. One of the convicts died in Zimbabwe. With the arrest of Majed, five more convicted persons remain to be brought to Bangladesh for execution.