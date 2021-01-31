Convicted Haryana Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary disqualified

AMN/ WEB DESK

Haryana Vidhan Sabha has disqualified Congress MLA from Kalka, Pradeep Chaudhary following his conviction by a Himachal Pradesh court. Chaudhary was convicted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a case of rioting by a Nalagarh court in Himachal Pradesh.

Chaudhary stood disqualified with effect from January 14, the day he was convicted along with 14 others. The court also imposed 85,000 rupees fine on each of them. Chaudhary will also continue to be disqualified and barred from contesting elections for a further period of six years after his release.