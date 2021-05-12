Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Centre provides nearly 18 crore vaccine doses free of cost to states, UTs so far
India becomes fastest country in world to administer 17 crore COVID vaccine doses
1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrive in India
Fate of Olympics hangs in balance as Japan extends state of COVID-19 emergency in Tokyo
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 May 2021 03:33:20      انڈین آواز

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Women’s Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team’s success and that is to convert even the half chances into goals.

She feels that Indian team’s focus while preparing for the Tokyo Olympics is on creating more goal scoring opportunities .

Talking to Hockey India in Bengaluru the 21-year old striker asserted that the national side has improved a lot on many areas after their tour of Germany in February-March.

“The tour of Germany was a tough one for us, but we got a chance to learn many things about our own game in the four matches that we played on the tour.

‘We noted down a few aspects that we needed to work on during the tour and we are currently getting better at each of those aspects with every training session.

“I think we needed to create more goal scoring opportunities in the tour of Germany and that will be our main focus this year. If we can create more goal scoring opportunities, then it will definitely hold us in good stead, especially in an Olympic year,” she said

Talking about her own role in the side Lalremsiami said that she is looking to make a bigger impact for the team this year.

“I have been in the senior team for four years now and 2021 will be the most important year in my career because it’s an Olympic year.

“I have been very satisfied with the way my career has gone so far, however, I am looking to make a bigger impact for the team this year, especially in the Olympics. I am very confident about my abilities and I sure that I can make more contributions to the Indian team’s victories in the upcoming months,” .

The forward who hails from Mizoram and has represented the country in 64-matches was satisfied with team’s preparations for the Olympics

According to her the preparations for the Olympics are completely on track”Our preparations for the Olympics are carrying on very well. Everything is going according to our plans.

We are very fortunate to have a place like the SAI Centre campus wherein we have been able to practice for the Olympics in a safe and secure environment.

” I would like to thank SAI and Hockey India for their tremendous efforts during a tumultuous time for our country. We will keep working hard and ensure that we give our 100 percent in every practice session,” She added .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz