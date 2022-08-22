Conversion of waste material to wealth vital for country’s infrastructure development: Gadkari

Staff Reporter

Union Highways and Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari has said that conversion of waste material to wealth is the need for country’s infrastructure development. The Minister was addressing the National Conference for Civil Engineers and Professionals from Allied Industries being organized by Association of Consulting Civil Engineers in Mumbai on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Gadkari said, research should be undertaken to find out economically viable and environmental friendly alternatives for the infrastructure projects.

He stressed upon exploring the public private mode for implementing infrastructure projects. The minister also gave an Illustration of various experiments using future fuels like green hydrogen Methanol and bio-ethanol. He informed the project of diversification of agriculture sector into energy and power sector is underway in his ministry. Mr. Gadkari said that the country’s farmers should become energy givers.