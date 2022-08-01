Contribution of Bangladesh’s First PM Tajuddin Ahmed remembered

WEB DESK

The life and work of Bangladesh’s first Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed was remembered at a program organised by Dhaka University to commemorate his birth anniversary on Sunday. The Tajuddin Memorial Lecture was held at the Senate Hall of Dhaka University under the auspices of Tajuddin Ahmed Memorial Trust Fund founded by his daughter Sharmeen Ahmed. Novelist Suhan Rizwan delivered the memorial lecture elucidating the multiple aspects of Tajuddin’s life.

Speakers outlined the contribution of Tajuddin Ahmed during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 when he headed the Bangladesh government in exile, famously known as ‘Mujibnagar Government’ headquartered in India for close to 9 months. The scholars and academics analysed the role of Tajuddin Ahmed in realising the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib who was in Pakistani jail during that period. They called upon more research and greater appreciation of the role of Tajuddin Ahmed in the liberation of Bangladesh and its emergence as a new state after 1971.

Member of Parliament and daughter of Tajuddin Ahmed Simeen Hussain RImi said that Tajudidin Ahmed realised the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib as his ardent follower. Sharmin Ahmed, the eldest daughter of Tajuddin Ahmed stressed upon the need to study his life to understand his integrity, selfless service and vision of the future.

Several other scholars including Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice chancellor of Dhaka University, Pro-Vice Chancellors Prof. ASM Maksud Kamal and Prof. Muhammad Samad and Chairman of the department of peace and conflict studies Saifuddin Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.