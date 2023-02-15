इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 07:38:18      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Consulate General of India in Dubai organises ‘In Conversation’ with CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Consulate General of India, Dubai organised a very special ‘In Conversation’ with one of India’s most admired innovators Mr. Sridhar Vembu founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation at India House on Feb 14, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion Sridhar Vembu said that the self-sustained model of village economy has a huge potential for a comeback and the key lies in identifying the hidden talents in rural India and significant investment on research and development .He also elaborated about the unique approach to business like ‘Transnational Globalism’ and ‘Bootstrapping’ for sustainable growth.

The Concept of Transnational Localism seeks to develop self-ufficient local communities and economies. Zoho began these efforts in India and is now expanding the initiative internationally. To this extent, Zoho founder shifted his base to Mathalamparai, a village in Thenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, and oversees the entire operations from there, the concept also means

wherever Zoho opens offices, it ensures that local languages such as Arabic are supported, that it hires locally, and that it partners with local governments and organisations. He also Chronicled the story of Zoho Schools of Learning, an alternative to traditional college degrees, and how its revolutionising the rural economy by providing much needed skills and jobs, instead of degrees. Mr Vembu also emphasised on the need of Research and Development for the rapid progress of India.’ and noted that ‘Digital India’ and ‘Startup India’ have been critical in creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs and startups in India.

In his message to startups stressed the importance of Long term focus and vision which are key elements of sustainability.

Ambassador of India to UAE HE Sanjay Sudhir, along with Consul General of India to UAE Dr Aman Puri, felicitated Shri Sridhar Vembu on the occasion. The event was moderated by Prasar Bharati Special Correspondent in Dubai, Shri Vinod Kumar

Sridhar Vembu is an Indian entrepreneur and the co-founder of Zoho Corporation, a software development company that provides a suite of online business, productivity and collaboration tools.

Vembu was born on November 23, 1967 in Tamil Nadu, India. He obtained a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Princeton University.

In 1996, Vembu co-founded AdventNet (now Zoho Corporation) with his brothers, Kumar and Sekar, in Chennai, India. The company initially focused on network management software but later expanded into other areas, including web-based office applications, customer relationship management (CRM) software, and business process management software.

Under Vembu’s leadership, Zoho has become a successful software company with a global customer base. The company has been recognized for its innovative business model, which emphasizes low-cost, high-quality software and a customer-centric approach.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکردہ بھارت نژاد امریکی سیاستداں نِکّی ہیلی نے امریکی صدر کے عہدے کے چناﺅ میں شامل ہونے کا اعلان کیا ہے

جنوبی کیرولینا کی سابق گورنر اور اقوام متحدہ میں امریکہ کی س ...

وزیراعظم مودی نے امریکی صدر جوبائیڈن کے ساتھ فون پر گفتگو کی , بھارت-امریکہ جامع عالمی کلیدی ساجھیداری کے مستحکم ہونے پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے امریکی صدر جوزف آر بائیڈن کے سات ...

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart