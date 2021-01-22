Consignment containing 1.5 million doses of ‘Covishield’ vaccines from India to reach Yangon tomorrow

AMN/ WEB DESK

A consignment containing 1.5 million doses of ‘Covishield’ vaccines from India will reach Yangon tomorrow. Sources said Myanmar is one of the first countries to receive Indian government’s gift of the Make in India ‘Covishield’ vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Myanmar is an important land and maritime neighbour of India with which India shares close historical, civilisational, cultural, religious, linguistic and ethnic ties. Myanmar is a vital component of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Act East’ policies.

On 30th April last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of Myanmar. During the conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed India’s readiness to provide all possible support to Myanmar for mitigating the health and economic impact of COVID-19.