Conrad Sangma takes oath as CM of Meghalaya; Neiphiu Rio becomes CM of Nagaland for fifth term

Conrad K Sangma has been sworn-in as Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP senior leaders. Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan has administered the oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony held at Shillong this morning.

This is the second time that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 came into power after the NPP garner the support from BJP, UDP, PDF, HSPDP and a few Independents.

Home minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda were also present. Along with Conrad Sangma, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Alexander Laloo Hek, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh and Comingone Ymbon took oath as ministers in the 12-member new NPP-led Meghalaya Cabinet.

In Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the fifth term at the Capital Cultural Hall, Kohima, at 1:30 PM. The NDPP- BJP alliance won a thumping majority of 37 seats in the 60 Assembly Constituencies. This will be the second consecutive term for NDPP- BJP alliance to form the government in Nagaland.