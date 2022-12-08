FreeCurrencyRates.com

Congress Snatch Away Power from BJP in Himachal Pradesh

Congress wins 31 seats, leading in 8 assembly constituencies

AMN / SHIMLA

Congress has so far won 31 seats and is leading in 8 while BJP has got sixteen seats and is leading in ten. Independents have won three seats.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has won from Seraj Constituency, defeating his nearest Congress rival Chet Ram. BJP Candidate Rakesh Kumar won the Sundernagar seat. He defeated his nearest rival Sohan Lal of Congress with a margin of more than eight thousand votes.

Anil Sharma of BJP has retained the Mandi seat, defeating his Congress rival Champa Thakur by a margin of over ten thousand votes.

Ranbir Singh of BJP won the Nurpur assembly Constituency defeating Ajay Mahajan of Congress by a margin of over eighteen thousand seven hundred votes.

Congress candidate Jagat Singh Negi has won from Kinnaur seat by defeating his nearest BJP rival Surat Negi by a margin of over six thousand nine hundred votes.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh, party leaders and workers for the party’s victory in the State Assembly Election. Talking with media in New Delhi, Mr. Kharge said, the party accepts the mandate the people of Gujarat are given. He also said, in democracy victory and losses happen as they are not permanent. Mr. Kharge said that the party will review the defeat in Gujarat and work to rectify shortcomings.

