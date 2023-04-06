Congress releases second list of 42 candidates for Karnataka election

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Congress party today released a second list of 42 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election. The Melukote Assembly constituency has been marked for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. Congress party had earlier announced 124 names in its first list of candidates released last month.

The CEC of Congress has finalised the second list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/7gyaXucKzt — Congress (@INCIndia) April 6, 2023

The elections in the state will be held on 10th May in a single phase and the counting of votes will take place on 13th May. A total of 58 thousand and 282 polling stations have been set up by the Election Commission in the state for smooth and transparent voting. Out of this, 24 thousand 63 polling stations are in Urban areas and 34 thousand 219 are in Rural areas. Out of 224 assembly seats, 36 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 seats are reserved for Schedule Tribes.