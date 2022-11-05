Congress releases manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections

AMN

Congress today, November 5, released its manifesto “Congress Pratigya Patra” for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

The manifesto was released in the presence of Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel, AICC incharge Rajeev Shukla, state president Pratibha Singh and chairman of Manifesto Committee Dhani Ram Shandil.

The main promises of the manifesto include the restoration of the Old pension scheme and the filing up of one lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting after the formation of its government.