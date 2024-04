Congress Releases Another List Of 17 Candidates For Ensuing Lok Sabha Polls

Congress released another list of 17 candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The party has fielded former Union Minister M. M. Pallam Raju from Kakinada Lok Sabha seat, while Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y S Sharmila Reddy will contest from Kadapa and party leader J D Seelam from Bapatla Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh. Former Union Minister Tariq Anwar will contest from Katihar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar while Amir Chand Nayak will fight from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.



The Congress released the first list of candidates for the five Lok Sabha and 114 Assembly seats in the ensuing 2024 polls in Andhra Pradesh and 49 candidates for Odisha Assembly Polls.

The party has fielded Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y S Sharmila from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, who is set to contest against her cousin and YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy.