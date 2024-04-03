FreeCurrencyRates.com

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Launches Ghar Ghar Guarantee Abhiyan

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today launched Ghar Ghar Guarantee Abhiyan from North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kharge criticized the BJP for rising unemployment. He claimed that if the Congress comes to power, the government vacancies will be filled up immediately. He also promised that caste census will be conducted across the country if his party wins the poll.  Mr. Kharge  said, the Congress has put up 25 guarantees and 5 Nyay for the welfare of countrymen.

“We are distributing this guarantee card to take our Panch Nyay Pachees Guarantee to people. All Congress leaders and workers will take this card to households across the counts and will tell people what our alliance government will do when it assumes power,” Congress President said while launching the initiative.

“We give a guarantee that our government has always worked for people and will always do so. PM Modi talks about Modi ki Guarantee but his guarantee never reaches the people,” he said, adding that the prime minister talked about 2 crore jobs a year but people never got them.

The Congress’ poll pitch is centred around ‘Paanch Nyay’ or five pillars of justice, namely ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ as well as the guarantees made by it to the people under these heads.

Meanwhile Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra will campaign in Maharashtra for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the party said.

While Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Bhandara-Gondiya constituency on April 13, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Chandrapur on April 15. Kharge will be in Ramtek either on April 8 or 9, he said.

