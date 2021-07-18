Congress Open-minded on forging alliance with other parties in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

AMN / LUCKNOW

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today said that her party is open-minded on the issue of forging an alliance with other political parties for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Asked about the future of the Congress in UP in view of the upcoming elections, she said, “I admit that our organization is weak compared to other parties. We have been out of power here for 32 years. But we are working on building up the organization and the journey is long. I am personally working 24X7 with all district units.”

About the possibility of the Congress forging an alliance Priyanka said, “We are not close minded on the issue. It is too early to say anything about this but we will take a decision that is not detrimental to the interests of the organization or the party.”

Priyanka, who is on the third day of her visit to Lucknow, said she has been trying to meet maximum number of party workers and groups. “My WhatsApp number is with everyone and it is wrong to say that I am not accessible,” she said.

“Our aim is to defeat the BJP,” she said, adding other political parties should also be open-minded.

“I have an open mind, but my priority is my party,” she said.