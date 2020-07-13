Congress MLAs endorse Ashok Gehlot-led govt in Rajasthan

STAFF REPORTER / JAIPUR

Congress Legislature Party in Rajsthan today passed a resolution supporting Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state. The Congress Legislative Party, CLP meeting was held here today amid differences in the Rajasthan government.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress Government plunged into crisis after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declared open rebellion.

Mr Pilot had claimed that the Gehlot Government has been reduced to minority as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.

The CLP today demanded strict disciplinary action against members of the party who are involved in anti-party activity.

Apart from Congress, MLAs from CPI- M, Bharatiya Tribal Party and RLD also attended the meeting.

The Congress has claimed that the government has an absolute majority and will complete five years term.

Earlier, Congress made an appeal to its rebellion MLAs and Ministers to attend the meeting of the party legislature.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Satish Poonia told media that the party is keeping an eye on the entire development and the top leadership will take appropriate decisions when needed.