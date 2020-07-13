Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2020 08:35:51      انڈین آواز

Congress MLAs endorse Ashok Gehlot-led govt in Rajasthan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

STAFF REPORTER / JAIPUR

Congress Legislature Party in Rajsthan today passed a resolution supporting Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state. The Congress Legislative Party, CLP meeting was held here today amid differences in the Rajasthan government.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress Government plunged into crisis after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declared open rebellion.

Mr Pilot had claimed that the Gehlot Government has been reduced to minority as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.

The CLP today demanded strict disciplinary action against members of the party who are involved in anti-party activity.

Apart from Congress, MLAs from CPI- M, Bharatiya Tribal Party and RLD also attended the meeting.

The Congress has claimed that the government has an absolute majority and will complete five years term.

Earlier, Congress made an appeal to its rebellion MLAs and Ministers to attend the meeting of the party legislature.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Satish Poonia told media that the party is keeping an eye on the entire development and the top leadership will take appropriate decisions when needed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

PM Modi interacts with CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai

WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Chief Executive Officer of Google, Sundar Picha ...

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!