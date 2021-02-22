Congress Loses Power in Puducherry, V Narayanasamy Resigns

WEB DESK
Puducherry Floor Test: The Congress government’s strength in the Puducherry legislative assembly has reduced to 12 and the rival NR Congress-led alliance has 14 MLAs now.
The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed today after losing its majority and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned. After two exits on Sunday, the government’s numbers had dropped to 12 MLAs in the house where the majority mark is 14. After a series of resignations from the Congress, Mr Narayanasamy was asked to face a trust vote last Thursday, the day his party leader Rahul Gandhi visited Puducherry to prep for polls due by May.