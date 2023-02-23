इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2023 05:26:00      انڈین آواز
Congress leaders should not live in ‘misconception’ that they are above law: BJP

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The BJP today slammed Congress for protesting police action against its spokesperson Pawan Khera, saying the opposition party’s leaders should not live in this “misconception” that they are above the law and criticised them for their agitation on the Delhi airport tarmac.

“Whatever is done is done lawfully. Congress leaders should not live under this misconception that they are above the law,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters.

He said the Congress is playing the “victim card” after using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family members.

The BJP leader said Congress leaders “flouted law” by starting protests on Delhi airport tarmac and endangered the lives of fellow passengers. People were inconvenienced by the Congress’ protests, he said.

“Modi enjoys the blessings of more than 140 crore people of the country and abusing him is like digging a hole in which the Congress will fall,” Bhatia said. People will teach the Congress a lesson, he said.

Congress leader Khera was Thursday arrested by the Assam Police at the airport here after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against the prime minister.

Khera had recently called him “Narendra Gautamdas Modi”, in an apparent wipe at the prime minister over the row involving business tycoon Gautam Adani. His full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name standing for his father’s name, a practice common in different parts of the country.

