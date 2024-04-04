Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Ashwini Vaishnaw, 12 others also sworn in as Rajya Sabha members
AMN
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi today took oath as Rajya Sabha MP. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to Mrs Gandhi. She has been elected from Rajasthan.
Sonia Gandhi has become a Rajya Sabha member for the first time. She took oath in the presence of Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath of 14 leaders as Rajya Sabha members, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted MPs took place in the new Parliament building in Delhi, administered by Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman.
While Sonia Gandhi took oath as a member of the Upper House from Rajasthan for the first time, Vaishnaw was sworn in as a member of the same house from Odisha.
Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Syed Naseer Hussain from Karnataka, BJP leader RPN Singh from Uttar Pradesh, and BJP member Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal were among the 14 who took the Rajya Sabha oath.
Sanjay Kumar Jha of JD(U) also took oath as a member from Bihar, Subhashish Khuntia and Debashish Samantaray, both of BJD took oath as members from Odisha, while Madan Rathore of BJP took oath as RS member representing Rajasthan.
Leaders who took oath today
Sonia Gandhi (Congress) – Rajasthan
Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP) – Odisha
Ajay Makan (Congress) – Karnataka
Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress) – Karnataka
RNP Singh (BJP) – Uttar Pradesh
Samik Bhattacharya (BJP) – West Bengal
Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU) – Bihar
Subhashish Khuntia (BJD) – Odisha
Debashish Samantaray (BJD) – Odisha
Madan Rathore (BJP) – Rajasthan
Golla Baburao (YSRCP) – Telangana
Meda Raghunadha Reddy (YSRCP) – Telangana
Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy (YSRCP) – Telangana
Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju (BRS) – Telangana