FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2024 03:39:43      انڈین آواز

Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Ashwini Vaishnaw, 12 others also sworn in as Rajya Sabha members 

AMN

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi today took oath as Rajya Sabha MP. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to Mrs Gandhi. She has been elected from Rajasthan.

Sonia Gandhi has become a Rajya Sabha member for the first time. She took oath in the presence of Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath of 14 leaders as Rajya Sabha members, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted MPs took place in the new Parliament building in Delhi, administered by Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

While Sonia Gandhi took oath as a member of the Upper House from Rajasthan for the first time, Vaishnaw was sworn in as a member of the same house from Odisha.

Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Syed Naseer Hussain from Karnataka, BJP leader RPN Singh from Uttar Pradesh, and BJP member Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal were among the 14 who took the Rajya Sabha oath.

Sanjay Kumar Jha of JD(U) also took oath as a member from Bihar, Subhashish Khuntia and Debashish Samantaray, both of BJD took oath as members from Odisha, while Madan Rathore of BJP took oath as RS member representing Rajasthan.

Leaders who took oath today

Sonia Gandhi (Congress) – Rajasthan

Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP) – Odisha

Ajay Makan (Congress) – Karnataka

Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress) – Karnataka

RNP Singh (BJP) – Uttar Pradesh

Samik Bhattacharya (BJP) – West Bengal

Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU) – Bihar

Subhashish Khuntia (BJD) – Odisha

Debashish Samantaray (BJD) – Odisha

Madan Rathore (BJP) – Rajasthan

Golla Baburao (YSRCP) – Telangana

Meda Raghunadha Reddy (YSRCP) – Telangana

Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy (YSRCP) – Telangana

Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju (BRS) – Telangana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات پر پتنجلی آیوروید اور بابا رام دیو کی سرزنش کی۔

AMN / WEB DESK سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات کے معاملے میں منگل ...

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

RELIGION

Holy Relics of Lord Buddha Return to India After Exposition in Thailand

Holy Relics of Lord Buddha Return to India After Exposition in Thailand

AMN The holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana has ret ...

UP: CM Yogi orders 24-hour darshan at Ayodhya temple on Ram Navami

UP: CM Yogi orders 24-hour darshan at Ayodhya temple on Ram Navami

@myogiadityanath AMN / LUCKNOW The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough review of the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart