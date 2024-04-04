FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2024 01:56:13      انڈین آواز

Congress expels Sanjay Nirupam for ‘indiscipline’ and ‘anti-party statements’

AMN / WEB DESK

The Congress on Wednesday expelled its senior leader FROM Maharashtra Sanjay Nirupam for six years for “indiscipline” and giving “anti-party statements”.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approves the expulsion of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for 6 years after complaints of indiscipline & anti-party statements,” the expulsion order signed by KC Venugopal read.

The disciplinary action against former MP Sanjay Nirupam was taken after a string of remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT).

A proposal in this regard was moved by the Maharashtra unit of the Congress party, following which Nirupam’s name was dropped from the list of star campaigners.

“His name was mentioned in the star campaigners, which has been cancelled. The kind of statements he has been making, action will be taken,” Patole had said.

After Patole’s remarks, the former MP took a dig at the Congress and asked it not to “waste stationary” amidst a financial crisis, apparently refering to freezing of the party’s bank accounts.

“It should utilise the stationery and energy to save itself, as the party is experiencing a serious financial crisis. The time frame I had given to the party ends today. I will spell out my next course of action tomorrow (Thursday),” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Nirupam is reportedly miffed with the party for allowing Shiv Sena (UBT) to announce it’s candidates on four of the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has named it’s candidate from Mumbai North West seat, which Nirupam reportedly wanted to contest from.

