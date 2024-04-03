Congress Delegation Meets EC appeals it to Stop Misleading and Divisive Advertisements in Delhi

Congress party delegation met with Election Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday appealing it to stop misleading and divisive advertisements in states and UTs.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that his party has raised the issue of removing photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister from the advertisements of already running schemes in the state. Congress has also urged the poll body to use technology to stop misleading and divisive advertisements as well as fake news.