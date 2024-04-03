FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2024 01:31:40      انڈین آواز

Congress Delegation Meets EC appeals it to Stop Misleading and Divisive Advertisements in Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Congress party delegation met with Election Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday appealing it to stop misleading and divisive advertisements in states and UTs.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that his party has raised the issue of removing photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister from the advertisements of already running schemes in the state. Congress has also urged the poll body to use technology to stop misleading and divisive advertisements as well as fake news.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart