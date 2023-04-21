Congress condemns terror attack on Army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch

AMN

Congress has strongly condemned the terror attack on Army Vehicle in Bhadurian, Mendhar (Poonch) and termed it as an act of grave provocation by Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists.

JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma while terming it as an act of grave provocation by Pakistan said that Pakistan needs to be given the befitting response adding such provocations are intolerable. Congress Spokesperson said that the Central Government must decide about the participation of Pakistan’s foreign minister in the forthcoming SCO meet in Goa, next month, in view of the continued terrorist attacks on our jawans and civilians.