इंडियन आवाज़     22 Apr 2023
Congress condemns terror attack on Army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch

AMN

Congress has strongly condemned the terror attack on Army Vehicle in Bhadurian, Mendhar (Poonch) and termed it as an act of grave provocation by Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists.

JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma while terming it as an act of grave provocation by Pakistan said that Pakistan needs to be given the befitting response adding such provocations are intolerable. Congress Spokesperson said that the Central Government must decide about the participation of Pakistan’s foreign minister in the forthcoming SCO meet in Goa, next month, in view of the continued terrorist attacks on our jawans and civilians.

خبرنامہ

فرانسیسی مسلمانوں میں تصوف کا خاص ذوق پایا جاتا ہے : پروفیسر اقتدار محمد خان

موجودہ مغرب میں فرانس تصوف کا اہم مرکز/پروفیسر الیگزینڈر پاپ ...

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

