Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra begins: Rahul Gandhi flags off rally in Kanyakumari

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today formally launched party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Rahul will spend the next 150 days in a an open bus container.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi visited his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur. It was earlier scheduled to commence from October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The ambitious foot march that will see the former party president traverse through several states covering 3500 km in about five months with a message to unite India. The yatra, which will see a 100-odd ‘Bharat Yatris’ accompany Rahul throughout his journey through India.

Gehlot makes strong pitch for Rahul to become Cong chief

MEANWHILE Making a strong pitch for Rahul Gandhi to assume the mantle of Congress president, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said if that happens the party will be strengthened and remain united to meet challenges.

Gehlot, who is himself seen as a front-runner for the post if Gandhi does not relent to the appeals by party rank and file to take charge, said the biggest quality of the Gandhi family is that they take decisions in the interest of the party.

BJP terms Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as ‘family-saving campaign
The BJP on Wednesday dubbed the Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as “hollow” and claimed that it was essentially a “family-saving campaign” to keep control of Gandhis over the party and was another attempt to establish Rahul Gandhi as a leader.

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Gandhi could not unify his own party as he took a swipe at the opposition party, saying there is a regular “court chorus” for him to become the party president again while he is often abroad.

“Essentially, it is a family-saving campaign. The family’s and the party’s political expanse has been shrinking while they face corruption charges. This is not about unifying the country but trying to establish him (Rahul) again as a leader. I would like to know how many times he will be launched and relaunched?” Prasad said while interacting with reporters

