Cong releases booklet on Modi govt’s ‘Eight years, eight bluffs’

Staff Reporter

Congress party on Thursday released a report card terming the BJP’s eight years performance as “eight years, eight bluffs”.

In the report card, Congress has highlighted the issues such as inflation, unemployment, economic mismanagement and national security as ‘major failures’ of the government.

Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken released the booklet named ‘Aath saal, Aath chhal’ stating that the “Acche din” promised by the BJP is nowhere in sight.

Surjewala added that people are feeling the pinch now. “During the campaigns in 2014, Modi used to say that good days will come but people are still waiting for it,” he said.

Maken said, “It is only the BJP and a few industrialists who have benefited from this government.” Surjewala asked why the incidents of communal violence are on the rise.

Further, the Congress alleged that inflation is at an all time high and the economy is in shambles.

“One after another, BJP’s disastrous policies contributed to the severe fall of the Indian economy. What was once the fastest growing economy, is now in turmoil, thanks to BJP’s 8 years of misgovernance,” said Maken.

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP govt is breaking all records in hoodwinking its own people.

“First, by setting up petrol-diesel prices really high by increasing excise duty and then reducing it a bit to showcase itself as a pro-people government. Are these the ‘achhe din’ you waited for so long?” the booklet said.

Attacking BJP over national security and questioning the Chinese intrusion at borders, Maken alleged, “Eight years of the BJP rule has seen continuous threats to the sovereignty and security of our country.”

“China continues to infiltrate our borders, and the PM remains silent. What happened to the PM’s 56 inch chest and laal ankh?” it asked.

It also raised the issue of ex-servicemen and farmers. “Want to know just how much harm the last 8 years of BJP caused? Just ask our farmers. From land acquisition to the black farm laws to refusing MSP to literally crushing them to death – our annadatas faced maximum pain under the BJP rule.”