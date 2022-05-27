FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 May 2022 08:41:06      انڈین آواز

Cong releases booklet on Modi govt’s ‘Eight years, eight bluffs’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Attacking BJP over national security and questioning the Chinese intrusion at borders, Maken alleged, “Eight years of the BJP rule has seen continuous threats to the sovereignty and security of our country.”

Image

Staff Reporter

Congress party on Thursday released a report card terming the BJP’s eight years performance as “eight years, eight bluffs”.

In the report card, Congress has highlighted the issues such as inflation, unemployment, economic mismanagement and national security as ‘major failures’ of the government.

Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken released the booklet named ‘Aath saal, Aath chhal’ stating that the “Acche din” promised by the BJP is nowhere in sight.

Surjewala added that people are feeling the pinch now. “During the campaigns in 2014, Modi used to say that good days will come but people are still waiting for it,” he said.

Maken said, “It is only the BJP and a few industrialists who have benefited from this government.” Surjewala asked why the incidents of communal violence are on the rise.

Further, the Congress alleged that inflation is at an all time high and the economy is in shambles.

“One after another, BJP’s disastrous policies contributed to the severe fall of the Indian economy. What was once the fastest growing economy, is now in turmoil, thanks to BJP’s 8 years of misgovernance,” said Maken.

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP govt is breaking all records in hoodwinking its own people.

“First, by setting up petrol-diesel prices really high by increasing excise duty and then reducing it a bit to showcase itself as a pro-people government. Are these the ‘achhe din’ you waited for so long?” the booklet said.

Attacking BJP over national security and questioning the Chinese intrusion at borders, Maken alleged, “Eight years of the BJP rule has seen continuous threats to the sovereignty and security of our country.”

“China continues to infiltrate our borders, and the PM remains silent. What happened to the PM’s 56 inch chest and laal ankh?” it asked.

It also raised the issue of ex-servicemen and farmers. “Want to know just how much harm the last 8 years of BJP caused? Just ask our farmers. From land acquisition to the black farm laws to refusing MSP to literally crushing them to death – our annadatas faced maximum pain under the BJP rule.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

PM lauds Kidambi Srikanth for leading Team India to historic Thomas Cup win

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for successfull ...

India to clash with arch-rival Pakistan in first match of Asia Cup hockey Championship today

AMN Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in their first match of the 11th edition of the Asia Cup hock ...

French Open begins at Roland Garros in Paris

French Open Tennis tournament, the second Grand Slam event of the year, has begun at Roland Garros in Paris. T ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart