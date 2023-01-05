Conference of State Chief Secretaries to focus on achieving sustained economic growth

Staff Reporter

The three-day national conference of Chief Secretaries begin in New Delhi today. The conference focused on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States will witness the participation of more than two hundred people comprising representatives of the Central Government, Chief Secretaries, and other senior officials of States, Union Territories, and domain experts.

It will lay the ground for collaborative action for achieving a Viksit Bharat with a thrust on growth and job creation and inclusive human development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the conference tomorrow, January 6. It will be another key step towards further boosting the partnership between the Centre and the State Governments.

The discussion during the conference will be held on six identified themes. These are Thrust on MSMEs, Infrastructure, and Investments, Minimising Compliances, Women’s Empowerment, Health and Nutrition, and Skill Development.

The agenda of the conference has been decided after extensive deliberations in over 150 physical and virtual consultative meetings over the last three months between nodal Ministries, NITI Aayog, States, UTs, and domain experts. The first such conference of Chief Secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June last year.