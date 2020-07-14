Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2020 09:58:58      انڈین آواز

Complete Lockdown to be imposed in Bihar from 16-31 July amid surge in Corona cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Complete lockdown has been imposed for 16 days that will be effective from July 16 to 31st of July in Bihar to contain the spread of COVID-19. The decision has been taken due to an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the state during last three weeks. As part of the containment measures, Government offices and Public corporations and educational institutions will remain closed.

All private and commercial establishments will also remain closed. Offices related to judicial work will be run as per the guidelines issued by the administration of Patna High Court. However, Ration shops, dairy, Vegetables and meat shops will remain open. All places of worship and religious gatherings will also remain closed.

All kinds of e-commerce and home delivery will be allowed. Public transport service will also be allowed in the lockdown period. However, private vehicles will be limited to essential works only. Train and flight services have been allowed. All construction related activities will be allowed along with the functioning of construction related shops. Similarly, agriculture related activities will be allowed along with the functioning of agriculture related shops.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 1,432 new COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours. This the highest number of single-day increase in coronavirus cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now mounted to 18,853.

On the other hand, 13,019 persons have recovered so far, while 5,690 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The recovery rate in Bihar stands at 69 per cent. 160 persons have been died due to Coronavirus in the state so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

NHAI to collaborate with IITs, NITs, for improving highways

AMN / NEW DELHI National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has approached all IITs, NITs and reputed Engine ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!