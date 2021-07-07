COMPLETE LIST OF NEW MINISTERS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers has now increased to 77
Staff Reporter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expanded his Cabinet with a new set of Council of Ministers, as many as 43 new ministers took oath on Wednesday evening. The names were selected after gathering feedback from senior ministers and party leaders. Also, factors like caste, age, gender, education, experience etc have been taken into consideration.
Here is the complete list of ministers
1. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane
2. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
4. Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia
5. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh
6. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw
7. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
8. Shri Kiren Rijiju
9. Shri Raj Kumar Singh
10.Shri Hardeep Singh Puri
11.Shri Mansukh Mandaviya
12.Shri Bhupender Yadav
13.Shri Parshottam Rupala
14.Shri G. Kishan Reddy
15.Shri Anurag Singh Thakur
16.Shri Pankaj Choudhary
17.Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel
18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
19.Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
20.Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
21.Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
22.Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
23.Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi
24.Smt. Annpurna Devi
25.Shri A. Narayanaswamy
26.Shri Kaushal Kishore
27.Shri Ajay Bhatt
28.Shri B. L. Verma
29.Shri Ajay Kumar
30.Shri Chauhan Devusinh
31.Shri Bhagwanth Khuba
32.Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil
33.Sushri Pratima Bhoumik
34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar
35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
38.Shri Bishweswar Tudu
39.Shri Shantanu Thakur
40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
41.Shri John Barla
42.Dr. L. Murugan
43.Shri Nisith Pramanik
The most notable inclusion has been Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March last year. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in July last year. Sarbananda Sonowal and Narayan Rane, two former chief ministers, have been inducted into the Union cabinet, too. Meanwhile, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya also took oath as cabinet ministers.
The Cabinet reshuffle threw several surprise too. Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Ravishankar Prasad, Prakash Javedkar were dropped from the cabinet
7 women MPs inducted into PM Modi’s new council of ministers
Seven women MPs took oath on Wednesday to be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new council of ministers aimed to serve new India.
With these seven new entrants, there will be 11 women ministers in PM Modi’s government. The new inductions have been done keeping diversity in mind with a special focus on the representation of all sections of the society including gender, caste etc.