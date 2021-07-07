COMPLETE LIST OF NEW MINISTERS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers has now increased to 77

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expanded his Cabinet with a new set of Council of Ministers, as many as 43 new ministers took oath on Wednesday evening. The names were selected after gathering feedback from senior ministers and party leaders. Also, factors like caste, age, gender, education, experience etc have been taken into consideration.

Here is the complete list of ministers

1. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane

2. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

4. Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

7. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

8. Shri Kiren Rijiju

9. Shri Raj Kumar Singh

10.Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

11.Shri Mansukh Mandaviya

12.Shri Bhupender Yadav

13.Shri Parshottam Rupala

14.Shri G. Kishan Reddy

15.Shri Anurag Singh Thakur

16.Shri Pankaj Choudhary

17.Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel

18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

19.Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar

20.Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

21.Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

22.Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

23.Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi

24.Smt. Annpurna Devi

25.Shri A. Narayanaswamy

26.Shri Kaushal Kishore

27.Shri Ajay Bhatt

28.Shri B. L. Verma

29.Shri Ajay Kumar

30.Shri Chauhan Devusinh

31.Shri Bhagwanth Khuba

32.Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil

33.Sushri Pratima Bhoumik

34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar

35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

38.Shri Bishweswar Tudu

39.Shri Shantanu Thakur

40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

41.Shri John Barla

42.Dr. L. Murugan

43.Shri Nisith Pramanik

The most notable inclusion has been Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March last year. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in July last year. Sarbananda Sonowal and Narayan Rane, two former chief ministers, have been inducted into the Union cabinet, too. Meanwhile, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya also took oath as cabinet ministers.

The Cabinet reshuffle threw several surprise too. Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Ravishankar Prasad, Prakash Javedkar were dropped from the cabinet



7 women MPs inducted into PM Modi’s new council of ministers

Seven women MPs took oath on Wednesday to be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new council of ministers aimed to serve new India.

With these seven new entrants, there will be 11 women ministers in PM Modi’s government. The new inductions have been done keeping diversity in mind with a special focus on the representation of all sections of the society including gender, caste etc.