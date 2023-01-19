Commission for Air Quality Management asks Coal India, Haryana, UP to stop coal allotment to suppliers

AMN

Coal usage is now completely banned within the National Capital Region (NCR) and it is no longer considered a permissible fuel. The Commission for Air Quality Management has advised Coal India Limited (CIL) and the State governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that coal is not allotted to suppliers of ClL operating in NCR. The Environment Ministry said, this is in order to abate air pollution arising out of emissions from highly polluting fossil fuels including coal and furnace oil. However, it said that the Thermal Power Plants are exempted from this order.

The Commission has directed for the complete elimination of coal usage and other unapproved fuels for various operations across all sectors with effect from the first of this month.