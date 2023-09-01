Commercial LPG prices reduced by ₹158 after domestic LPG price drop

AMN

In a significant development benefiting LPG consumers, Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have reduced the cost of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹ 158, as per insider information.

The revised pricing will take effect immediately, and the retail selling price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now stand at ₹ 1,522.

Previously, in celebration of Raksha Bandhan, the central government extended a ₹ 200 reduction in the price of Domestic LPG as a gesture of goodwill towards the nation’s women.

Both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder prices undergo monthly adjustments, taking effect on the first day of each month, including the upcoming revision on September 1.

In the preceding month of August, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) reduced the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹ 99.75. Conversely, in July, the rates for these LPG gas cylinders experienced an upward adjustment, rising by ₹ 7 each.

Prior to this price increase, there were two consecutive reductions in the rates of these LPG cylinders, occurring in May and June of this year. In May, OMCs decreased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹ 172, followed by a reduction of ₹ 83 in June.