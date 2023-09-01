इंडियन आवाज़     01 Sep 2023 07:40:37      انڈین آواز

Commercial LPG prices reduced by ₹158 after domestic LPG price drop

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In a significant development benefiting LPG consumers, Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have reduced the cost of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹ 158, as per insider information.

The revised pricing will take effect immediately, and the retail selling price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now stand at ₹ 1,522.

Previously, in celebration of Raksha Bandhan, the central government extended a ₹ 200 reduction in the price of Domestic LPG as a gesture of goodwill towards the nation’s women.

Both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder prices undergo monthly adjustments, taking effect on the first day of each month, including the upcoming revision on September 1.

In the preceding month of August, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) reduced the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹ 99.75. Conversely, in July, the rates for these LPG gas cylinders experienced an upward adjustment, rising by ₹ 7 each.

Prior to this price increase, there were two consecutive reductions in the rates of these LPG cylinders, occurring in May and June of this year. In May, OMCs decreased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹ 172, followed by a reduction of ₹ 83 in June.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO: Chandrayaan rover detects Sulphur, other elements on Moon

AMN The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the fi ...

ISRO to launch ‘Aditya L1’ mission to study sun on 2nd September from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO's Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched ...

@Powered By: Logicsart