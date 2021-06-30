Commercial International Flights to remain suspended till July 31

AMN / WEB DESK

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today issued a circular saying Scheduled Commercial International Flights to remain suspended till 31st of July. However, it said, The restrictions shall not be applicable on international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Earlier, in an advisory DGCA said that the Airport Director or Terminal Manager should ensure that all passengers are wearing masks and following social distancing norms. The circular said, failing which passengers would be either warned or handed over to the security agencies for action as per law.