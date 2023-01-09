FreeCurrencyRates.com

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal appeals to Indian diaspora in US to participate in big India opportunity

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has appealed to the Indian diaspora in the United States to participate in the big India opportunity. He said it is shaped by continuous reforms, a large consumption market, and talented and skilled youth.

Addressing the diaspora on the eve of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2023 in New Jersey, the Minister called the Indian American community a living bridge between the world’s two most vibrant democracies.

The Minister said that India is an attractive destination for investment with the finest returns like no other country.

He said that several Indian companies in the Indian stock exchange have shown a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate in the 20 years horizon.

