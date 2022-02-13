Comments by some countries on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka are not welcome: MEA

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Ministry has said, motivated comments on India’s internal issues are not welcome. The statement came in the wake of the comments made by some countries on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka.

Official Spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry, Arindam Bagchi today said, a matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka.

He said, country’s constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. He said, those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities.