Collegium best system for appointment of judges: CJI Chandrachud

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Defending the Collegium system of appointing judges, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has said that not every system is perfect ‘but this is the best system available’. System of appointment of judges is a major bone of contention between the government and judiciary.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, 2023 here today, the CJI said judiciary has to be protected from outside influences if it has to be independent.

“Not every system is perfect but this is the best system we have developed. But the object was to protect the independence of the judiciary, which is a cardinal value. We have to insulate the judiciary from outside influences if the judiciary has to be independent,” Chandrachud said.

The CJI also responded to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju voicing displeasure over the Supreme Court Collegium revealing the government’s reasons for not approving the names recommended by it for appointment as judges of constitutional courts.

“What is wrong about having a difference in perception? But, I have to deal with such differences with a sense of robust constitutional statesmanship. I do not want to join issues with the law minister, we are bound to have differences of perceptions,” the CJI said.

Rijiju has been quite vocal against the Collegium system and once even called it “alien to our Constitution”.

Justice Chandrachud said there is absolutely no pressure from the government on how to decide cases.

“In my 23 years of being a judge, no one has told me how to decide a case. There is absolutely no pressure from the government. The Election Commission judgment is proof that there is no pressure on the judiciary,” CJI said.

The Supreme Court had recently ruled the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

