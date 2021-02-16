Colleges across Kashmir division reopen after 11 months; Huge attendance recorded

AMN / WEB DESK
All Degree colleges across Kashmir Division reopened yesterday after a gap of almost 11 months. The colleges reopened in the valley amid a staggered attendance at many institutions. These colleges were closed in March last year following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic relatively calming down, the Higher Education Department decided to open the institutions with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs, especially social distancing and wearing of masks.
Colleges across Kashmir witnessed good attendance of both the students and the staff on the first day yesterday. The students donning uniforms expressed excitement over the resumption of physical academic activities. Students were excited to join the offline mode of education after a hiatus of almost 11 months.