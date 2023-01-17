Coldwave condition over northwest India likely to abate from Jan 19 says IMD

AMN/ WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that coldwave condition over northwest India is likely to abate from the 19th of January as two fresh Western Disturbances in quick succession are approaching Western Himalayan Region.

The first western disturbance will affect the region from tomorrow night and another from the 20th of January. The IMD said that under its influence light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from 18th to 20th January.

It has also predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over many or some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till tomorrow and isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till the 19th of January.