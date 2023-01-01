Cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh after recent snowfall in higher reaches

AMN/ WEB DESK

After the recent snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, the cold wave intensified in the entire state. Due to fog in the low-lying and plain areas of the state, people are facing severe cold.

In most places of tribal areas of the state, the minimum temperature is being recorded much below the freezing point.

Lahaul Spiti district headquarter, Keylong recorded a minimum temperature of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius today.

The Meteorological Department has predicted dense fog along with cold wave condition will continue at isolated pockets of low hills and plains during the next 3 days.