Cold wave conditions continue to sweep Rajasthan for last one week

Cold wave conditions continue to sweep Rajasthan for the last one week. Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Ganganagar and some other districts of the state are still in the grip of the cold wave.

Due to continuous cold waves for the last one week, crops have been damaged in more than half a dozen districts. The temperature has slightly increased in many districts in the last 24 hours, which has brought relief to the people from the severe cold.

The Met Department has forecast a possibility of further rise in temperature due to Western Disturbance in the next one or two days.

Senior PRO of Northern Railway, RK Rana said that six trains are running late due to fog.

