Cold wave Bihar: Academic activities upto Class 8 suspended in schools till Jan 7

AMN / PATNA

Academic activities upto Class 8 have been suspended in all government and private schools across Bihar till January 7 due to prevailing severe cold.

In Patna, classes upto 10 will remain suspended. Patna DM Chandrasekhar told AIR that Matriculation and board examination related activities can be carried out between 9 am and 3 pm.

Normal life has been affected due to intense cold. Rail, road and air traffic have been disrupted due to dense fog. Many trains passing through Patna are running 5 to 8 hours late behind scheduled time. On the other hand several flights have also been cancelled due to foggy weather engulfing Patna and Darbhanga airports.

