Cold wave along with dense fog have disrupt normal life in UP

AMN/ WEB DESK

Cold wave along with dense fog have disrupted normal life in Uttar Pradesh. In many districts, schools have been closed or rescheduled by administration. Due to dense fog visibility was very low today morning resulting in traffic snarl and road accidents. In Hathras district three people died and three got seriously injured due to collision between a tractor and car because of the poor visibility.

Dense fog has affected rail and air services also many long distance trains are running hours behind their schedule time due to dense fog. Cold wave has made life miserable for people living on streets because minimum temperature is hovering between 5 to 8 degree celsius in many districts. Administration has closed schools up to 8th in many districts because of cold wave while timing of classes has also been changed in some districts.