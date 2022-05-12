FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 May 2022 05:27:33      انڈین آواز

CoAS General Manoj Pande arrives in Leh, reviews prevailing security situation & operational preparedness

AMN

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Ladakh Sector. General Pandey arrived in Leh today and reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the region.

Fire and Fury GOC Lt. Gen. Anandya Sengupta and senior officers received Gen. Pandey at Leh airport. Sources informed that Gen Pandey will be visiting forward posts in the eastern Ladakh and interact with the forces. COAS has had experience of terrain and lead Mountain Division in Ladakh sector.

Chief of the Army Staff General Pande later called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R. K. Mathur at Raj Niwas in Leh.
Northern Command GOC-in-C Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi and GOC 14 Corps Lt. Gen. Ananda Sengupta also accompanied the COAS on this occasion.

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

