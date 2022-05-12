CoAS General Manoj Pande arrives in Leh, reviews prevailing security situation & operational preparedness

AMN

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Ladakh Sector. General Pandey arrived in Leh today and reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the region.

Fire and Fury GOC Lt. Gen. Anandya Sengupta and senior officers received Gen. Pandey at Leh airport. Sources informed that Gen Pandey will be visiting forward posts in the eastern Ladakh and interact with the forces. COAS has had experience of terrain and lead Mountain Division in Ladakh sector.

Chief of the Army Staff General Pande later called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R. K. Mathur at Raj Niwas in Leh.

Northern Command GOC-in-C Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi and GOC 14 Corps Lt. Gen. Ananda Sengupta also accompanied the COAS on this occasion.