Coal India Q3 results shows 17 % increase in consolidated net profit, interim dividend of ₹5.25 announced

AMN

Coal India on Monday announced 17 percent increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹9,069 crore for the quarter ending on December 31, 2023, compared to ₹7,755 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Furthermore, revenue from operations experienced a modest 3 percent year-on-year growth, reaching ₹36,154 crore in the third quarter, as opposed to ₹35,169 crore reported during the same period last year.

The board has announced a second interim dividend of ₹5.25 per share for the fiscal year 2023-24. The company has scheduled February 20 as the record date for this dividend, with disbursement set for March 12.

With this latest dividend declaration, the cumulative interim dividend for FY24 amounts to ₹20.5 per share, equivalent to 205 percent of face value. Notably, in November of the previous year, Coal India had revealed a first interim dividend of ₹15.25 per share.

