Coal India launches new software for enhanced assessment of coal resources

Published On: By

AMN / NEWS DESK

Coal India Limited under the Ministry of Coal has launched a new software named Spectral Enhancement SPE which will help in identifying thin coal seams under the earth crust and improve assessment of coal resources using seismic survey during coal exploration process.

The launch of SPE software assumes significance as the present seismic survey techniques for coal resource exploration have limitations in identifying the thin coal seams under the earth, which will now be possible as this new software helps in enhancing resolution of seismic signals leading to delineation of thinnest coal seams.

Coal India Limited’s research and development arm Central Mine Planning and Design Institute has developed this first of its kind software in association with Gujrat Energy Research and Management Institute and the company will also file for its copyright protection.

The Made in India software will also help to save time and cost of coal exploration and thus boost the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat in coal production.

Coal India Limited CMD Pramod Agrawal launched the software in the presence of the Research and Development Board of Coal India Limited comprising of senior directors and expert members from the reputed organizations and institutions.
Coal India Limited accounts for 80 per cent of India’s coal output.

