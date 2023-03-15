Coach Igor Stimac names 23-member provisional Indian squad ahead of Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi/ Kolkata

National head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced a provisional 23-member Indian squad for the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament, to be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium Imphal from 22 to 28 March with Myanmar and Krygyz Republic being the two opponents.

The team will train in Kolkata in a five-day camp that will commence here on Wednesday before travelling to Imphal, .

Out of the 23 called-up for the squad, 14 will report to the camp on Wednesday, with the other nine (players from Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC) joining on Match 19, one day after the Hero ISL final.

Eleven players have also been named as the reserves, and will be called up for the camp only if the necessity arises. The final list of 23 players for the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament will be announced after the completion of the Hero ISL final.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba LachenpaTempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Glan Martins.

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Reserves:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita