इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2023 09:43:48      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

CMO Kargil flags off Jan Aushadhi Pratigya Yatra to celebrate PM Jan Aushadhi Diwas

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2023, Chief Medical Officer, CMO Kargil Dr Munawar Hussain Wazir Flagged Off a Jan Aushadhi Pratigya Yatra from the CMO office Kargil during which awareness about the PM Jan Aushadhi Scheme was made to the general public by conducting gatherings at different locations in Kargil Market.

Nodal Officer Ayushman Bharat Kargil Dr Oliyat Ali informed the media, that under the week-long Jan Aushadhi Diwas, which began yesterday, various programmes are being planned to make the public aware of the Jan Aushadhi scheme.

He said that under the Scheme, the Government is providing Generic Medicines at a lesser price with the same efficacy and quality. He further said that these stores would greatly impact people’s lives by providing them with quality medicines at affordable prices.

Later, Dr Oliyat Ali briefed about the importance of the Scheme at different locations during the yatra and urged the people to take maximum benefits from the Jan Aushadhi Store.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو صحافت کا مستقبل دیانت داری اور محنت پر منحصر: ڈاکٹر سیدفاضل حسین پرویز

اردو صحافت کامستقبل کے موضوع آئی او ایس سینٹرفار آرٹس اینڈ ...

بہار: بھوجپور میں دو روزہ موٹے اناجوں کےمہوتسو کا انعقاد

AMN / BHOJPUR بہار،بھوجپور میں 28 فروری سے 1 مارچ 2023 تک دو روزہ موٹ ...

شہروں کے نام بدلنے پر سپریم کورٹ کی سرزنش پر ’یوایم آئی‘ نے خوشی ظاہر کی

نئی دہلی۔ یونائیٹڈ مسلم آف انڈیا (یو ایم آئی) کے جنرل سکریٹ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart