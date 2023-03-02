CMO Kargil flags off Jan Aushadhi Pratigya Yatra to celebrate PM Jan Aushadhi Diwas

AMN

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2023, Chief Medical Officer, CMO Kargil Dr Munawar Hussain Wazir Flagged Off a Jan Aushadhi Pratigya Yatra from the CMO office Kargil during which awareness about the PM Jan Aushadhi Scheme was made to the general public by conducting gatherings at different locations in Kargil Market.

Nodal Officer Ayushman Bharat Kargil Dr Oliyat Ali informed the media, that under the week-long Jan Aushadhi Diwas, which began yesterday, various programmes are being planned to make the public aware of the Jan Aushadhi scheme.

He said that under the Scheme, the Government is providing Generic Medicines at a lesser price with the same efficacy and quality. He further said that these stores would greatly impact people’s lives by providing them with quality medicines at affordable prices.

Later, Dr Oliyat Ali briefed about the importance of the Scheme at different locations during the yatra and urged the people to take maximum benefits from the Jan Aushadhi Store.